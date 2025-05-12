LRI Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 197,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

