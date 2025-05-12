Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,578 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $268,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,858,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $507.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.24 and a 200 day moving average of $501.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.49 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

