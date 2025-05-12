Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Releases Earnings Results

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,999. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.