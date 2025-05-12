Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 215,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

HD stock opened at $362.55 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

