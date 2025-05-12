Interval Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 84,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,675,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 400,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,916,000 after buying an additional 68,419 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3,716.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,150,000 after buying an additional 172,264 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 100,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,049,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

Shares of MA stock opened at $568.38 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

