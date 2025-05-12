Fiduciary Trust Co Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $134.79 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.