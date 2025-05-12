Best Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 11th

Affirm, Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, Booking, and Expedia Group are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses serve the travel and tourism industry—airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms, for example. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to consumer demand for leisure and business travel, which is influenced by economic cycles, fuel prices, health and safety regulations, and seasonality. Performance in this sector often reflects broader trends in global mobility and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 32,018,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. 11,134,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,629,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,008.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $447.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $958.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $963.56. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $771.43 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $79.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,086.10. 228,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,269. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,672.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,849.82. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.55. 6,377,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,232. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $175.75.

