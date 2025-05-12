Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 124.05%. Chegg updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chegg has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

