Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

