Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH)

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.42% from the company’s current price.
Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,661 shares.
About Sky Harbour Group
