Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH)

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.42% from the company’s current price.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,661 shares.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

