Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IBM opened at $249.32 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

