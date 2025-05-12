Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 6,427.25%.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PET stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wag! Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

