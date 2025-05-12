uniQure’s (QURE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

QURE opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $700.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

