BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATGE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.11. 637,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,809. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

