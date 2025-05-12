Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 42.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

GRPN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. 1,277,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.83. Groupon has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Groupon by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

