Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 417,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,702. The firm has a market cap of $358.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 25.67. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,289.39. This represents a 4.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 24,115 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,618.50. This trade represents a 5.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 336,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

