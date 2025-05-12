DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 2,622 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:TOL opened at $103.49 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

