DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 21,053 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wind Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,861,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,587 shares in the last quarter. Axon Enterprise Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,270,000. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,975,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,547,000 after acquiring an additional 626,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBT stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

