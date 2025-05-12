J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $541,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in NIO by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,184 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.73. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

