Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,449,000 after buying an additional 185,002 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 149,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $638.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $572.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

