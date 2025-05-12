LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.68 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

