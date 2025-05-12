AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $109.48 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

