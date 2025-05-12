EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Hershey Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.