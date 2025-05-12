TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

