DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 29,521 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,521 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.05% of Weis Markets worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Weis Markets by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.55. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.23.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

