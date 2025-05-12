Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.7% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8%
NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.22 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
