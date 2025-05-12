19,399 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 388,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,434,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

