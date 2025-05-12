CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.0%

FTEC opened at $169.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.68. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.