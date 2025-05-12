EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 211,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

