EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

