CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APRJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 155,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:APRJ opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Announces Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

