LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $123.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

