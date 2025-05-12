EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT opened at $59.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.