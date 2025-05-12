WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Position Decreased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,315 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.08% of WisdomTree worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WT opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.07.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

