EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

