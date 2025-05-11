Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,622 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hilton Worldwide worth $87,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.31.

HLT stock opened at $243.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.65. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

