Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

NYSE:IQV opened at $148.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.97 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

