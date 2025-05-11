Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 237,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $269.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $273.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.53.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

