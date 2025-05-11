Top Solar Stocks To Follow Now – May 10th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and NextEra Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing, installation or maintenance of solar energy technologies. They include firms that produce solar panels, inverters, mounting systems, and related components, as well as those that operate utility-scale or distributed solar power projects. Investing in solar stocks lets individuals gain exposure to the growth and innovation of the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,028,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,148,356. The stock has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $513.58. 3,617,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,801. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 17,324,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,768,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

