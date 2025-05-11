J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $37.51 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 297,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,512,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

