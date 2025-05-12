PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 167.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,826 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 882,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 160,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $35.49 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

