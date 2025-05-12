Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $82.60 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

