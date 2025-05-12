Deutsche Bank AG Has $81.04 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,539 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.70% of Service Co. International worth $81,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,739,000 after buying an additional 641,552 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after acquiring an additional 492,822 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,461. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

