First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of One Liberty Properties worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.8%

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $83,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,325. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

