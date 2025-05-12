Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Position Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,449 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,628.80. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

