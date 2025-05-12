Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130,754 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 4.55% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $25,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $726.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

