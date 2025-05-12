D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,137,544 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137,544 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.70% of Genworth Financial worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.