D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,137,544 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137,544 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.70% of Genworth Financial worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
GNW stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.
Genworth Financial Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genworth Financial
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.