D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 57,723 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of LivaNova worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after buying an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,612,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,690,000 after purchasing an additional 258,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after buying an additional 107,693 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 742,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,214,000 after buying an additional 328,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

