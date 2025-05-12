D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 232.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,804 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $26,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Bank of America downgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.9%

Teleflex stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.