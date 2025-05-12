D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 115,749 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10,797.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,749 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,354,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after buying an additional 208,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $172.16 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average of $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

